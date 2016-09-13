Demo disk pro PlayStation VR bude obsahovat 18 her

Zákazníci s koupí virtuální reality PlayStation VR (první dojmy) získají zároveň disk s osmnácti demoverzemi her. Jde o následující kousky:
- Allumette (Penrose)
- Battlezone (Rebellion)
- DriveClub VR (SIE WWS)
- Eve: Valkyrie (CCP Games)
- Gnog (KO_OP)
- Harmonix Music VR (Harmonix Music Systems)
- Headmaster (Frame Interactive)
- Here They Lie (SIE WWS)
- Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)
- PlayStation VR Worlds (SIE WWS)
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard — Kitchen Teaser (Capcom CO., LTD.)
- Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)
- Rigs Mechanized Combat League (SIE WWS)
- Thumper (Drool)
- Tumble VR (SIE WWS)
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (SIE WWS)
- Wayward Sky (Uber Entertainment)
- Within (Within)