Demo disk pro PlayStation VR bude obsahovat 18 her

  11:57aktualizováno  11:57

Zákazníci s koupí virtuální reality PlayStation VR (první dojmy) získají zároveň disk s osmnácti demoverzemi her. Jde o následující kousky:

  • Allumette (Penrose)
  • Battlezone (Rebellion)
  • DriveClub VR (SIE WWS)
  • Eve: Valkyrie (CCP Games)
  • Gnog (KO_OP)
  • Harmonix Music VR (Harmonix Music Systems)
  • Headmaster (Frame Interactive)
  • Here They Lie (SIE WWS)
  • Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)
  • PlayStation VR Worlds (SIE WWS)
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard — Kitchen Teaser (Capcom CO., LTD.)
  • Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)
  • Rigs Mechanized Combat League (SIE WWS)
  • Thumper (Drool)
  • Tumble VR (SIE WWS)
  • Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (SIE WWS)
  • Wayward Sky (Uber Entertainment)
  • Within (Within)
