Dvacet nejprodávanějších her v Japonsku v roce 2016

  9:38aktualizováno  9:38
Japonský řetězec Tsutaya zveřejnil dvacet nejprodávanějších her roku 2016. Deset her z první dvacítky je na handheld 3DS, sedm na PlayStation 4 a zbylé tři na PS Vita.

[3DS] Pokémon Sun
[3DS] Pokémon Moon
[3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters Joker 3
[PS4] Final Fantasy XV
[3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sushi
[3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Tempura
[3DS] Yo-kai Sangokushi
[PS4] Dark Souls III
[3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot
[PSV] Dragon Quest Builders
[PS4] Dragon Quest Heroes II
[3DS] Monster Hunter Stories
[3DS] Monster Hunter Generations
[PS4] Persona 5
[3DS] Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice
[PS4] Tales of Berseria
[PSV] Dragon Quest Heroes II
[PSV] Minecraft
[PS4] Battlefield 1
[PS4] Dragon Quest Builders

