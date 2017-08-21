Seznam her, které využijí výkonu Xboxu One X. Je jich přes sto

|Název hry
|Distributor
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Focus Home Entertainment
|Anthem
|Electronic Arts
|ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview)
|Studio Wildcard
|Ashen
|Annapurna
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Ubisoft
|ASTRONEER (Game Preview)
|System Era
|Battlerite
|Stunlock Studios
|Below
|Capybara
|Black Desert
|PearlAbyss Corp.
|Brawlout
|Angry Mob Games
|Chess Ultra
|Ripstone Publishing
|CODE VEIN
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|Conan Exiles
|Funcom
|Crackdown 3
|Microsoft Studios
|Danger Zone
|Three Fields Entertainment LTD
|Dark and Light
|Snail Games
|Darksiders III
|THQ Nordic
|Dead Rising 4
|Capcom
|Deep Rock Galactic
|Coffee Stain
|Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
|Activision Blizzard
|Dishonored 2
|Bethesda
|Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
|Bethesda
|Disneyland Adventures
|Microsoft Studios
|Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
|Dovetail Games Ltd
|DRAGON BALL Fighter Z
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|Dynasty Warriors 9
|KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.
|EA SPORTS FIFA 18
|Electronic Arts
|Elex
|THQ Nordic
|Elite: Dangerous
|Frontier Developments Plc.
|EVERSPACE
|ROCKFISH Games GmbH
|F1 2017
|Deep Silver
|Fable Fortune
|Mediatonic Ltd.
|Fallout 4
|Bethesda
|Farming Simulator 17
|Focus Home Entertainment
|Final Fantasy XV
|Square Enix
|Firewatch
|Campo Santo
|For Honor
|Ubisoft
|Forza Horizon 3
|Microsoft Studios
|Forza Motorsport 7
|Microsoft Studios
|Gears of War 4
|Microsoft Studios
|Gravel
|Milestone
|Halo 5: Guardians
|Microsoft Studios
|Halo Wars 2
|Microsoft Studios
|Hand of Fate 2
|Defiant Development
|Hello Neighbor
|tinyBuild LLC
|HITMAN
|Square Enix
|Homefront: The Revolution
|Deep Silver
|Injustice 2
|Warner Bros.
|Jurassic Park
|Frontier Developments Plc.
|Killer Instinct
|Microsoft Studios
|Killing Floor 2
|Tripwire Interactive LLC
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|Deep Silver
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm
|Square Enix
|Madden NFL 18
|Electronic Arts
|Mafia III
|2K Games
|Mantis Burn Racing
|VooFoo Studios Ltd.
|METAL GEAR SURVIVE
|Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.
|Metro: Exodus
|Deep Silver
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Warner Bros.
|Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
|Microsoft Studios
|Minion Masters
|BetaDwarf
|Monster Hunter: World
|Capcom
|NBA 2K18
|2K Games
|Need for Speed Payback
|Electronic Arts
|Ooblets
|Glumberland
|Ori and the Will of the Wisp
|Microsoft Studios
|Outcast – Second Contact
|Bigben
|Outlast 2
|Red Barrels
|Paladins
|Hi-Rez Studios
|Path of Exile
|Grinding Gear Games
|PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
|Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc.
|Portal Knights
|505 Games
|Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
|Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.
|Project Cars 2
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|Quantum Break
|Microsoft Studios
|Raiders of the Broken Planet
|Mercury Steam
|Railway Empire
|Kalypso
|Real Farm Simulator 2017
|SOEDESCO
|ReCore
|Microsoft Studios
|Resident Evil 7 biohazard
|Capcom
|RiME
|Tequila Works
|ROBLOX
|Roblox
|Robocraft Infinity
|Freejam Ltd.
|Rocket League
|Psyonix
|Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
|Microsoft Studios
|Sea of Thieves
|Microsoft Studios
|Slime Rancher
|Monomi Park, LLC
|SMITE
|Hi-Rez Studios
|Sonic Forces
|Sega
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|Electronic Arts
|State of Decay 2
|Microsoft Studios
|STEEP
|Ubisoft
|Strange Brigade
|Rebellion Developments
|Super Lucky’s Tale
|Microsoft Studios
|SUPERHOT
|Superhot
|Surviving Mars
|Paradox Interactive
|Tennis World Tour
|Bigben
|The Artful Escape
|Annapurna
|The Crew 2
|Ubisoft
|The Darwin Project
|Scavenger Studio
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
|Bethesda
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
|Bethesda
|The Last Night
|Raw Fury
|The Long Dark
|Hinterland
|The Surge
|Focus Home Entertainment
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|CD Projekt
|Titanfall 2
|Electronic Arts
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
|Ubisoft
|Tom Clancy’s The Division
|Ubisoft
|Train Sim World
|Dovetail Games Ltd
|TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
|Bigben
|Warframe
|Digital Extremes
|Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
|Fatshark AB
|We Happy Few
|Gearbox
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|Bethesda
|World of Tanks
|Wargaming
|WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
|Bigben
|Zoo Tycoon
|Microsoft Studios