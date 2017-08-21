Seznam her, které využijí výkonu Xboxu One X. Je jich přes sto

Název hry Distributor

A Plague Tale: Innocence Focus Home Entertainment

Anthem Electronic Arts

ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview) Studio Wildcard

Ashen Annapurna

Assassin’s Creed Origins Ubisoft

ASTRONEER (Game Preview) System Era

Battlerite Stunlock Studios

Below Capybara

Black Desert PearlAbyss Corp.

Brawlout Angry Mob Games

Chess Ultra Ripstone Publishing

CODE VEIN Bandai Namco Entertainment

Conan Exiles Funcom

Crackdown 3 Microsoft Studios

Danger Zone Three Fields Entertainment LTD

Dark and Light Snail Games

Darksiders III THQ Nordic

Dead Rising 4 Capcom

Deep Rock Galactic Coffee Stain

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition Activision Blizzard

Dishonored 2 Bethesda

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Bethesda

Disneyland Adventures Microsoft Studios

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing Dovetail Games Ltd

DRAGON BALL Fighter Z Bandai Namco Entertainment

Dynasty Warriors 9 KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

EA SPORTS FIFA 18 Electronic Arts

Elex THQ Nordic

Elite: Dangerous Frontier Developments Plc.

EVERSPACE ROCKFISH Games GmbH

F1 2017 Deep Silver

Fable Fortune Mediatonic Ltd.

Fallout 4 Bethesda

Farming Simulator 17 Focus Home Entertainment

Final Fantasy XV Square Enix

Firewatch Campo Santo

For Honor Ubisoft

Forza Horizon 3 Microsoft Studios

Forza Motorsport 7 Microsoft Studios

Gears of War 4 Microsoft Studios

Gravel Milestone

Halo 5: Guardians Microsoft Studios

Halo Wars 2 Microsoft Studios

Hand of Fate 2 Defiant Development

Hello Neighbor tinyBuild LLC

HITMAN Square Enix

Homefront: The Revolution Deep Silver

Injustice 2 Warner Bros.

Jurassic Park Frontier Developments Plc.

Killer Instinct Microsoft Studios

Killing Floor 2 Tripwire Interactive LLC

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Deep Silver

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Square Enix

Madden NFL 18 Electronic Arts

Mafia III 2K Games

Mantis Burn Racing VooFoo Studios Ltd.

METAL GEAR SURVIVE Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.

Metro: Exodus Deep Silver

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Warner Bros.

Minecraft: Xbox One Edition Microsoft Studios

Minion Masters BetaDwarf

Monster Hunter: World Capcom

NBA 2K18 2K Games

Need for Speed Payback Electronic Arts

Ooblets Glumberland

Ori and the Will of the Wisp Microsoft Studios

Outcast – Second Contact Bigben

Outlast 2 Red Barrels

Paladins Hi-Rez Studios

Path of Exile Grinding Gear Games

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc.

Portal Knights 505 Games

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.

Project Cars 2 Bandai Namco Entertainment

Quantum Break Microsoft Studios

Raiders of the Broken Planet Mercury Steam

Railway Empire Kalypso

Real Farm Simulator 2017 SOEDESCO

ReCore Microsoft Studios

Resident Evil 7 biohazard Capcom

RiME Tequila Works

ROBLOX Roblox

Robocraft Infinity Freejam Ltd.

Rocket League Psyonix

Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure Microsoft Studios

Sea of Thieves Microsoft Studios

Slime Rancher Monomi Park, LLC

SMITE Hi-Rez Studios

Sonic Forces Sega

Star Wars Battlefront II Electronic Arts

State of Decay 2 Microsoft Studios

STEEP Ubisoft

Strange Brigade Rebellion Developments

Super Lucky’s Tale Microsoft Studios

SUPERHOT Superhot

Surviving Mars Paradox Interactive

Tennis World Tour Bigben

The Artful Escape Annapurna

The Crew 2 Ubisoft

The Darwin Project Scavenger Studio

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Bethesda

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Bethesda

The Last Night Raw Fury

The Long Dark Hinterland

The Surge Focus Home Entertainment

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt CD Projekt

Titanfall 2 Electronic Arts

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ubisoft

Tom Clancy’s The Division Ubisoft

Train Sim World Dovetail Games Ltd

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge Bigben

Warframe Digital Extremes

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide Fatshark AB

We Happy Few Gearbox

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Bethesda

World of Tanks Wargaming

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship Bigben