Seznam her, které využijí výkonu Xboxu One X. Je jich přes sto

  9:53aktualizováno  9:53
Xbox One X bude na nějaký čas nejvýkonnější konzole na světě. Prodávat se začne 7. listopadu za 13 490 korun a níže můžete nahlédnout do seznamu her, které využijí zvýšeného výkonu oproti původnímu Xboxu One. Microsoft slibuje výkon 6 teraflopů a hraní ve skutečném 4K.

Xbox One X | foto: Microsoft

Název hryDistributor
A Plague Tale: InnocenceFocus Home Entertainment
AnthemElectronic Arts
ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview)Studio Wildcard
AshenAnnapurna
Assassin’s Creed OriginsUbisoft
ASTRONEER (Game Preview)System Era
BattleriteStunlock Studios
BelowCapybara
Black DesertPearlAbyss Corp.
BrawloutAngry Mob Games
Chess UltraRipstone Publishing
CODE VEINBandai Namco Entertainment
Conan ExilesFuncom
Crackdown 3Microsoft Studios
Danger ZoneThree Fields Entertainment LTD
Dark and LightSnail Games
Darksiders IIITHQ Nordic
Dead Rising 4Capcom
Deep Rock GalacticCoffee Stain
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil EditionActivision Blizzard
Dishonored 2Bethesda
Dishonored: Death of the OutsiderBethesda
Disneyland AdventuresMicrosoft Studios
Dovetail Games Euro FishingDovetail Games Ltd
DRAGON BALL Fighter ZBandai Namco Entertainment
Dynasty Warriors 9KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.
EA SPORTS FIFA 18Electronic Arts
ElexTHQ Nordic
Elite: DangerousFrontier Developments Plc.
EVERSPACEROCKFISH Games GmbH
F1 2017Deep Silver
Fable FortuneMediatonic Ltd.
Fallout 4Bethesda
Farming Simulator 17Focus Home Entertainment
Final Fantasy XVSquare Enix
FirewatchCampo Santo
For HonorUbisoft
Forza Horizon 3Microsoft Studios
Forza Motorsport 7Microsoft Studios
Gears of War 4Microsoft Studios
GravelMilestone
Halo 5: GuardiansMicrosoft Studios
Halo Wars 2Microsoft Studios
Hand of Fate 2Defiant Development
Hello NeighbortinyBuild LLC
HITMANSquare Enix
Homefront: The RevolutionDeep Silver
Injustice 2Warner Bros.
Jurassic ParkFrontier Developments Plc.
Killer InstinctMicrosoft Studios
Killing Floor 2Tripwire Interactive LLC
Kingdom Come: DeliveranceDeep Silver
Life is Strange: Before the StormSquare Enix
Madden NFL 18Electronic Arts
Mafia III2K Games
Mantis Burn RacingVooFoo Studios Ltd.
METAL GEAR SURVIVEKonami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.
Metro: ExodusDeep Silver
Middle-earth: Shadow of WarWarner Bros.
Minecraft: Xbox One EditionMicrosoft Studios
Minion MastersBetaDwarf
Monster Hunter: WorldCapcom
NBA 2K182K Games
Need for Speed PaybackElectronic Arts
OobletsGlumberland
Ori and the Will of the WispMicrosoft Studios
Outcast – Second ContactBigben
Outlast 2Red Barrels
PaladinsHi-Rez Studios
Path of ExileGrinding Gear Games
PlayerUnknown’s BattlegroundsBluehole Ginno Games, Inc.
Portal Knights505 Games
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.
Project Cars 2Bandai Namco Entertainment
Quantum BreakMicrosoft Studios
Raiders of the Broken PlanetMercury Steam
Railway EmpireKalypso
Real Farm Simulator 2017SOEDESCO
ReCoreMicrosoft Studios
Resident Evil 7 biohazardCapcom
RiMETequila Works
ROBLOXRoblox
Robocraft InfinityFreejam Ltd.
Rocket LeaguePsyonix
Rush: A Disney Pixar AdventureMicrosoft Studios
Sea of ThievesMicrosoft Studios
Slime RancherMonomi Park, LLC
SMITEHi-Rez Studios
Sonic ForcesSega
Star Wars Battlefront IIElectronic Arts
State of Decay 2Microsoft Studios
STEEPUbisoft
Strange BrigadeRebellion Developments
Super Lucky’s TaleMicrosoft Studios
SUPERHOTSuperhot
Surviving MarsParadox Interactive
Tennis World TourBigben
The Artful EscapeAnnapurna
The Crew 2Ubisoft
The Darwin ProjectScavenger Studio
The Elder Scrolls Online: MorrowindBethesda
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special EditionBethesda
The Last NightRaw Fury
The Long DarkHinterland
The SurgeFocus Home Entertainment
The Witcher 3: Wild HuntCD Projekt
Titanfall 2Electronic Arts
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon WildlandsUbisoft
Tom Clancy’s The DivisionUbisoft
Train Sim WorldDovetail Games Ltd
TT Isle of Man – Ride on the EdgeBigben
WarframeDigital Extremes
Warhammer: End Times – VermintideFatshark AB
We Happy FewGearbox
Wolfenstein II: The New ColossusBethesda
World of TanksWargaming
WRC 7 FIA World Rally ChampionshipBigben
Zoo TycoonMicrosoft Studios
Project ScorpioXbox One PlayStation 4 Pro
CPU8 procesorových jader s frekvencí 2,3 GHz (x86)8 procesorových jader s frekvencí 1,75 GHz (Jaguar)8 procesorových jader s frekvencí 2,1 GHz (Jaguar)
GPU40 výpočetních jednotek - 1172MHz12 výpočetních jednotek - 853 MHz (Xbox One S: 914 MHz), architektura GCN
36 výpočetních jednotek - 911 MHz, vylepšená architektura GCN
Paměť12 GB GDDR58 GB DDR3/32 MB ESRAM8 GB GDDR5
Propustnost paměti326 GB/sDDR3: 68 GB/s, ESRAM maximálně 204 GB/s (Xbox One S: 219 GB/s)
218 GB/s
Pevný disk1TB 2,5palcový500GB/1TB/2TB 2,5palcový1TB 2,5palcový
Optická mechanika4K UHD Blu-rayBlu-ray (Xbox One S: 4K UHD)
Blu-ray
