Hra podle seriálu Narcos vyjde ve třetím čtvrtletí 2019

VIDEO: Will you help the cartel rise or fight to make it fall? Take on the role of the DEA or the Medellin Cartel in #Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, a brutal, turn-based action strategy game following the events of the hit show. Coming to #PC and consoles Q Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Will you help the cartel rise or fight to make it fall? Take on the role of the DEA or the Medellin Cartel in #Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, a brutal, turn-based action strategy game following the events of the hit show. Coming to #PC and consoles Q3 2019. https://t.co/kOqgO77VT9