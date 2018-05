Monster Hunter World vyjde na PC až na podzim

VIDEO: #MHWorld is currently being optimized for PC and is planned for an Autumn 2018 release! https://t.co/82JUC6iIMC Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

#MHWorld is currently being optimized for PC and is planned for an Autumn 2018 release! https://t.co/82JUC6iIMC