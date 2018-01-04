Klávesové zkratky na tomto webu - základní
Nová hra autorů Binding of Isaac nabírá zpoždění

  16:10aktualizováno  16:10

Nová hra Edwarda McMillena a Jamesa Ida The Legend of Bum-bo měla původně vyjít koncem prosince. Jak už to tak ale bývá, vývoj se zkomplikoval a vydání se posunuje. Někam na první polovinu roku 2018, říkají autoři a slibují, že alespoň brzy poskytnou hráčům více informací. Dosud totiž není o hře známo prakticky nic.

