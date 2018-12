Po pěti letech od oznámení vyjde Below příští týden

VIDEO: It's finally time. So excited (and a little nervous) to announce that BELOW launches on Xbox One & Steam on December 14th. Check out this new trailer, and wishlist on steam here: https://t.co/Kjc7FM2UtO https://t.co/2Y1O0kmPmv Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

It's finally time. So excited (and a little nervous) to announce that BELOW launches on Xbox One & Steam on December 14th. Check out this new trailer, and wishlist on steam here: https://t.co/Kjc7FM2UtO https://t.co/2Y1O0kmPmv