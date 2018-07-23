Režisér zveřejnil několik záběrů za oponou z filmu Warcraft

Ačkoliv to bohužel vypadá, že další film WarCraft jen tak nebude, režisér Duncan Jones na Twitteru občas zveřejňuje střípky z natáčení. Nově se můžeme podívat, jak vypadala scéna, kdy město Stormwind vzali útokem trollové. Ve filmu se bohužel neobjevila.

Little clip from unused Troll invasion of Stormwind scene... pic.twitter.com/61x59vNACE — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) 20. července 2018

Again, how frickin beautiful and massive were these sets. This one for “Medivh’s font” at the top of Karazhan. pic.twitter.com/UJM00lPC5a — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) 20. července 2018

Seeing the completed armory/strategy room for the first time... pic.twitter.com/VWHu1SzYgj — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) 20. července 2018