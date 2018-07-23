Klávesové zkratky na tomto webu - základní
Režisér zveřejnil několik záběrů za oponou z filmu Warcraft

Ačkoliv to bohužel vypadá, že další film WarCraft jen tak nebude, režisér Duncan Jones na Twitteru občas zveřejňuje střípky z natáčení. Nově se můžeme podívat, jak vypadala scéna, kdy město Stormwind vzali útokem trollové. Ve filmu se bohužel neobjevila. 

