Upírské RPG Vampyr vyjde 5. června

VIDEO: Watch the final part of our webseries "DONTNOD Presents Vampyr". Episode IV: Stories from the Dark, reveals how Vampyr?s gameplay is fundamentally intertwined with the narrative - and the game?s release date! Vampyr releases on #PS4 #XboxOne #PC. Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Watch the final part of our webseries "DONTNOD Presents Vampyr". Episode IV: Stories from the Dark, reveals how Vampyr’s gameplay is fundamentally intertwined with the narrative - and the game’s release date! Vampyr releases on #PS4 #XboxOne #PC. https://t.co/5RBOx4RZ5W https://t.co/OKrf61De2g